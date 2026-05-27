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Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 91.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure rose 91.53% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 33.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.488.69 9 33.5332.78 2 OPM %42.8343.96 -37.7646.13 - PBDT3.601.87 93 7.497.57 -1 PBT2.861.11 158 4.534.41 3 NP2.261.18 92 -32.752.72 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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