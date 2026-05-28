Kesoram Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 66.62 crore

Net profit of Kesoram Industries declined 99.46% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5765.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 66.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 88.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5565.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.31% to Rs 247.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.