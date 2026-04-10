Coal India Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2026.

Coal India Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2026.

Kesoram Industries Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 10.38 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coal India Ltd lost 4.66% to Rs 433.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd tumbled 3.88% to Rs 1650.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month. Cigniti Technologies Ltd slipped 3.35% to Rs 1208.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20703 shares in the past one month.