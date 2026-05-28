Kesoram Industries reported a 99.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 5,765.62 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations slipped 1% year-on-year to Rs 66.62 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 17.03 crore during the quarter, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 29.03 crore reported in the same period last year. It also reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 48.09 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, Kesoram Industries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 88.13 crore as against a net profit of Rs 5,565.16 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.3% year-on-year to Rs 247.62 crore in FY26.