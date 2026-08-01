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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.21% to Rs 77.66 crore

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 99.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.21% to Rs 77.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.6661.05 27 OPM %-12.71-17.23 -PBDT-15.90-4.17 -281 PBT-20.63-9.62 -114 NP-20.19-99.34 80

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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