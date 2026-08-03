Keto Motors unveils its first commercial electric bus - Urbanova KE9

Keto Motors unveiled its first commercial electric bus, the Urbanova KE9, marking its entry into India's electric bus segment. The company also ceremonially handed over the vehicle to its operating partner during the launch event.

Founded in 2018, Keto Motors is built on the legacy of the founding team that pioneered India's early electric bus industry. Long before electric mobility became mainstream, they recognised that India's public transport system would inevitably move to clean mobility. The team was instrumental in building one of India's first successful electric bus companies, introducing international technology partnerships, establishing domestic manufacturing capabilities and demonstrating that electric buses could operate reliably at a commercial scale under Indian conditions. Their contribution helped lay the foundation for India's commercial electric bus ecosystem.