Kewal Kiran Clothing has reported 14.2% rise in net profit to Rs 34.5 crore on a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 323.8 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBIDTA improved by 18.4% YoY to Rs 61.7 crore, EBIDTA margin expanded by 100 basis points YoY to 19.1% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 47.1 crore, up by 14.9% from Rs 41 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 152.3 crore (up 2.1% YoY) and Rs 1,212.8 crore (up 20.9% YoY), respectively.

Hemant Jain, joint managing director, said: We are delighted to report sustained, robust double-digit sales growth of 20.9% for FY26, driven by healthy momentum in both volume and value. These encouraging results validate that the strategic levers outlined in Vision 2028 are well-placed and are delivering results across all our brands. Execution-led operational discipline has enabled us to grow at scale while preserving profitability, resulting in a strong FY26 EBITDA margin of 19.6%. It also pleasing to share that Kraus Casuals had an outstanding year with high double-digit sales growth backed by an impressive 21%+ EBITDA margin, underscoring seamless integration post acquisition. The acquisition has not only given us a meaningful entry into womens casualwear market but is already creating value, validating it to be financially accretive and strategically aligned with our growth journey.

By expanding our EBO network and reinforcing our position in Large Format Stores, we are driving stronger brand visibility and delivering consistent growth. We enter FY27 with robust momentum and expect to sustain the encouraging performance delivered in FY26, supported by a healthy margin profile and disciplined execution across brands and channels. Kewal Kiran Clothing is one of Indias largest branded apparel players with more than four decades of history. With its integrated operations consisting of designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing, the company has been able to penetrate through its targeted consumer base with its iconic brands of Killer, Integriti, Lawman, Easies, Junior Killer & Kraus.