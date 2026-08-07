Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 21.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 279.00 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 21.48% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 279.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales279.00233.75 19 OPM %19.3517.76 -PBDT64.0051.76 24 PBT51.0041.24 24 NP38.0031.28 21
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