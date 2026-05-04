Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Key Corp reported to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.76% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.12-5.80 LP 0.375.11 -93 OPM %-8008.33102.93 --718.9285.32 - PBDT-9.61-5.96 -61 -2.664.37 PL PBT-9.62-5.97 -61 -2.714.31 PL NP-9.62-5.97 -61 -2.714.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani ENT reports dismal Q4 performance

Godrej Properties gains as Q4 PAT jumps 70% YoY to Rs 650 cr

Tata Motors' total CV sales jump 28% YoY in April 2026

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

RBI Governor highlights India's economic resilience amid global turbulence

First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story