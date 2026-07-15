Key Corp standalone net profit rises 17.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.93% to Rs 9.46 croreNet profit of Key Corp rose 17.41% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.468.09 17 OPM %97.7897.40 -PBDT9.257.88 17 PBT9.247.87 17 NP9.247.87 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content