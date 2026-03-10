Key indices head towards the day's high; European markets open higher

The domestic equity benchmarks marched towards the day's high in afternoon trade. The Nifty 50 index advanced towards the 24,250 mark. Barring IT and oil & gas names, all sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green, with auto, financials and chemical stocks gaining the most.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 525.24 points or 0.68% to 78,091.40. The Nifty 50 index jumped 203.25 points or 0.85% to 24,231.30.

The broader market outperformed the key equity indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 1.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 1.69%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2994 shares rose and 1087 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 16.17% to 19.58. In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement tumbled $8.53 or 8.62% to $90.43 a barrel. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Innovision received bids for 90,126 shares as against 61,32,433 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:22 IST on Tuesday (10 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.01 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 March 2026, and it will close on 12 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 521 and 548 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Rajputana Stainless received bids for 46,83,250 shares as against 2,09,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:22 IST on Tuesday (10 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 March 2026 and it will close on 11 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 116 and 122 per share. Gainers & Losers: Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Shriram Finance (up 7.08%), Indigo (up 3.09%), SBI Life (up 3.01%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.95%), and Eicher Motors (up 2.77%) were the top gainers.

Meanwhile, Infosys (down 1.93%), Eternal (down 1.31%), TCS (down 1.28%), Reliance (down 1.03%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%) were the top losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 2.10%. The company reported a 13.13% increase in production to 94,550 units in February 2026, compared with 83,575 units in February 2025. JSW Steel added 1.60%. The company reported consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes in February 2026, down 2% YoY. NTPC Green Energy was up 0.56%. The company announced the commercial operation of the remaining 91.6 MW capacity of its 250 MW solar PV project in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh.

ABB India advanced 3.31%. The company announced plans to invest about $75 million in India to expand manufacturing and R&D for critical segments. The investment will support growth in the companys electrification, motion and automation businesses and strengthen its "local-for-local" strategy. Currently, around 85% of ABBs products and solutions sold in India are manufactured locally. Global Markets: European stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring advances in Asian equities, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the conflict in Iran would be over "very soon. On Monday, Trump suggested in a press conference that the U.S. campaign in Iran may soon come to a conclusion, although he warned that he may escalate attacks on Tehrans should oil slows be stemmed through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway.

Iranian leadership, meanwhile, vowed to continue its own bombardments and not allow oil flows through the strait, through which a fifth of the worlds oil supply passes. Oil prices, which gyrated wildly in the prior session as traders reacted to both fears and hopes for an easing in the fighting in the joint U.S-Israeli assault against Iran, edged lower. Overnight in U.S. stocks advanced. The S&P 500 rose 0.83% to close at 6,795.99, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 239.25 points, or 0.5%, and ended at 47,740.80. The blue-chip index is coming off its biggest weekly slide in nearly a year. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.38% and settled at 22,695.95.