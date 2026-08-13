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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 7.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 7.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 19.38 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 7.80% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.3815.66 24 OPM %79.7275.73 -PBDT15.9412.74 25 PBT15.6712.48 26 NP11.5812.56 -8

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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