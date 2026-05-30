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Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Keynote Financial Services reported to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.29% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 26.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.05-1.80 LP 26.5828.30 -6 OPM %-12500.00504.44 -30.8138.02 - PBDT-6.34-8.77 28 10.7212.47 -14 PBT-6.60-9.04 27 9.6411.55 -17 NP-9.48-7.69 -23 6.6614.57 -54

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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