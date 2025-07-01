Keystone Realtors bags redevelopment project in GTB Nagar, Sion

With gross development value of Rs 4,521 cr

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee Group) announced that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the redevelopment of GTB Nagar in Sion, one of Mumbai's most impactful urban transformation projects, being undertaken in collaboration with MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority).

Spread across a plot area of approximately 11.19 Acres (45,308 square meters), this large-scale redevelopment will benefit over 1,400 families, and is expected to unlock a saleable area of approximately 20.7 lakh square feet, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 4,521 crore.

This project reaffirms Rustomjee's commitment to inclusive and community-first development, particularly through strategic partnerships with public bodies to revitalise the city's aging housing stock into modern, resilient, and future-ready neighbourhoods. It also further strengthens the Group's presence in central Mumbai.