KFin Technologies announced that its board approved a capital infusion of $2 million in its wholly owned subsidiary, KFin Technologies (Singapore), in one or more tranches.

KFin Singapore through the Ascent Fund Services and its subsidiaries, is engaged inter-alia in the business of providing fund administration, corporate solutions and financial technology solutions services to global alternative investment managers.

The investment is aimed at supporting the subsidiary's business expansion initiatives.

The company clarified that the capital infusion will not result in any change in its shareholding pattern, and KFin Technologies (Singapore) will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary.

Meanwhile, the companys board also approved transition of the companys existing business of its GIFT City Branch, registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority, to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.