KFin Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.10% to Rs 356.54 croreNet profit of KFin Technologies declined 2.65% to Rs 75.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.10% to Rs 356.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales356.54274.06 30 OPM %34.1441.45 -PBDT130.72122.54 7 PBT103.41104.91 -1 NP75.2177.26 -3
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