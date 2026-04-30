KFin Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 347.33 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies declined 4.59% to Rs 81.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 347.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 282.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.33% to Rs 343.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 332.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 1301.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1090.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.