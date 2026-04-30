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KFin Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 347.33 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies declined 4.59% to Rs 81.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 347.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 282.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.33% to Rs 343.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 332.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 1301.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1090.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales347.33282.70 23 1301.491090.75 19 OPM %36.8743.25 -40.6443.92 - PBDT141.72130.97 8 566.64512.04 11 PBT114.78114.23 0 480.39447.59 7 NP81.1585.05 -5 343.71332.63 3

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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