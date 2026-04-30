KFin Technologies edges lower after Q4 PAT drops nearly 5% YoY

KFin Technologies slipped 2.79% to Rs 950 after the company reported 4.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.15 crore despite a 22.9% increase in revenue to Rs 347.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenses for Q4 FY26 added up to Rs 247.13 crore, up 38.5% YoY. This was primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 49.2% YoY) and higher depreciation, impainnent and amortisation charges (up 61% YoY).

While EBITDA improved by 5.1% YoY to Rs 128.51 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 620 basis points YoY to 37% in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 110.74 crore, down by 3.1% from Rs 114.23 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company posted consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 343.71 crore (up 3.3% YoY) and Rs 1,301.49 crore (up 19.3% YoY), respectively. Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO, KFin Technologies, said: FY26 has been a transformative year for KFintech as we completed the acquisition of Ascent Fund Services, expanding our global footprints to 18 countries servicing nearly 1,000 global asset managers managing US$ 360 billion of assets under management. Our international business has grown by over 100% YoY, making it nearly 20% of the overall revenue mix, progressing in line with our vision to make KFintech a formidable global fund administrator.

Overall, for the full-year, we delivered stable revenue growth and profitability, despite a challenging macro and geopolitical environment that weighed on markets in the second half, underpinned by the strength of our diversified business model and strong focus on productivity and efficiency. Our domestic businesses continued to demonstrate resilience with steady client additions and market share gains, while the full consolidation of Ascent significantly added to our growth. Fourth quarter witnessed some sequential softness, consistent with broader market trends, as equity market weakness and global uncertainty impacted flows and valuations. However, the performance of our core businesses remained stable. KFin Technologies (KFintech) is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. The company provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes to global asset managers across 18 jurisdictions.