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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KFINTECH brings transactional capabilities to its investor servicing platform -ARYA

KFINTECH brings transactional capabilities to its investor servicing platform -ARYA

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Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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KFin Technologies announced enhanced details for its next-generation Conversational Intelligence & Investor Servicing Platform, ARYA.

ARYA brings end-to-end transactional capabilities directly into natural language conversation, enabling investors to move seamlessly from inquiry and analysis to compliant transaction execution over KFintech's secure Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) infrastructure.

The platform serves investors, distributors and AMC servicing teams, and ships both as a deployment for AMC clients and embedded within KFintech's own investor and distributor portals.

KFintech's ARYA is scheduled to launch at the Global Fintech Fest on 10 September 2026, at the Pavilion Hall of the Jio World Convention Centre, Stall W24, as an invite-only standalone platform (arya.kfintech.com), drawing on the early-access waitlist. It rolls out to distributors through KFintech's IRIS portal and to investor's through KFin Investor Portal in October 2026, alongside deployments in AMC client environments. The staged rollout is deliberate: because ARYA's models run entirely on KFintech's own infrastructure rather than a third-party AI cloud, each phase is matched to the GPU capacity KFintech is building out to serve it, scaling access in step with self-hosted inference capacity rather than sending investor data outside the perimeter to grow faster. The roadmap includes non-commercial transactions, WhatsApp integration, voice interaction, multilingual support, and LOB adapters for NPS and wealth servicing.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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