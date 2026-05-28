Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 235.14% in the March 2026 quarter

KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 235.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 34.87% to Rs 81.11 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem rose 235.14% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.87% to Rs 81.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.24% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 313.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.11124.53 -35 313.66375.39 -16 OPM %6.665.97 -5.816.74 - PBDT6.443.77 71 19.3420.63 -6 PBT3.260.27 1107 5.957.12 -16 NP2.480.74 235 4.455.51 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dynamic Microsteppers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit rises 215.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Ovobel Foods standalone net profit rises 142.56% in the March 2026 quarter

GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story