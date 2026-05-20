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Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 18.48% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 10.92% to Rs 83.56 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 18.48% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.92% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.74% to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 367.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 418.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales83.5693.80 -11 367.10418.03 -12 OPM %14.2316.96 -13.3715.58 - PBDT8.0212.88 -38 33.6050.65 -34 PBT1.456.06 -76 6.8021.88 -69 NP0.750.92 -18 3.105.06 -39

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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