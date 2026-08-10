Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 38.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 77.84 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 38.82% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 77.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.8495.7010.0512.877.298.240.711.470.520.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News