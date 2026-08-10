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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 38.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 38.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 77.84 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 38.82% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 77.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.8495.70 -19 OPM %10.0512.87 -PBDT7.298.24 -12 PBT0.711.47 -52 NP0.520.85 -39

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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