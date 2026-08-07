Khadim India standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 77.84 croreNet profit of Khadim India declined 39.53% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 77.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.8495.70 -19 OPM %10.0512.88 -PBDT7.298.25 -12 PBT0.711.48 -52 NP0.520.86 -40
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