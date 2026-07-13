Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 49.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 220.94 croreNet profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 49.04% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 220.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 234.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales220.94234.32 -6 OPM %10.6713.53 -PBDT16.0523.70 -32 PBT13.1821.31 -38 NP10.9121.41 -49
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