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Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 49.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 220.94 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 49.04% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 220.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 234.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales220.94234.32 -6 OPM %10.6713.53 -PBDT16.0523.70 -32 PBT13.1821.31 -38 NP10.9121.41 -49

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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