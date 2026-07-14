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Khaitan Chemicals slides as Q1 PAT drops 49% YoY to Rs 11 crore

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Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
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Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers fell 1.10% to Rs 49 after the company reported a 49.04% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 10.91 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 21.41 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations declined 6.09% YoY to Rs 220.03 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 13.18 crore in the June quarter, down from Rs 21.31 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses fell 2.28% YoY to Rs 208.43 crore. However, the cost of materials consumed rose 33.86% to Rs 201.29 crore, while employee benefits expense increased 5.66% to Rs 7.09 crore.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers manufactures single super phosphate (SSP) and sulphuric acid, with operations across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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