Khaitan (India) standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.42% to Rs 36.16 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) declined 14.53% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.42% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.18% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.61% to Rs 112.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.