Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 56.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.75% to Rs 41.45 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 56.41% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.75% to Rs 41.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.4529.666.476.682.501.662.411.592.441.56

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