Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 56.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.75% to Rs 41.45 croreNet profit of Khaitan (India) rose 56.41% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.75% to Rs 41.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.4529.66 40 OPM %6.476.68 -PBDT2.501.66 51 PBT2.411.59 52 NP2.441.56 56
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