Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Khandelwal Extractions rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.15 33 OPM %40.0026.67 -PBDT0.120.08 50 PBT0.110.07 57 NP0.080.05 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content