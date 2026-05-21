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Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 94.92% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net Loss of Khandwala Securities reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.92% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.30% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.301.18 95 7.899.54 -17 OPM %-33.04-104.24 --28.26-51.47 - PBDT-0.39-0.89 56 -1.000.57 PL PBT-0.45-1.00 55 -1.280.22 PL NP-0.44-2.05 79 -1.27-0.80 -59

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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