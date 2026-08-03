Total area under kharif crops has dipped by 2.90% on year so far in the ongoing sowing season at 894.22 lakh hectares as on 31 July, according to agriculture ministry data. The paddy sowing is lower by 2.20% at 301.50 lh. Area under Pulses stood at 95.18 lh, down 6.30% on year. The acreage of Shri Anna cum coarse cereals stood at 157.77 lh, down around 7.50% on year. The acreage under oilseeds is at 172.32 lh, up marginally by 0.70%. The acreage of cotton dipped to 103.54 lh, down 2.40%.

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