Sowing of kharif crops is lagging amid delayed monsoon rainfall. Total acreage stood at 182.72 lakh hectares as of June 25, down 23 per cent compared to 236.46 lakh hectares a year earlier. According to the latest data, paddy acreage -- the main kharif crop, slipped around 25 per cent at 25.75 lakh hectares against 34.41 lakh hectares last year. Pulses sowing fell 30.47 per cent at 14.92 lakh hectares while oilseeds area tanked 53.33 per cent to 16.99 lakh hectares. Coarse cereals acreage slipped 12 per cent to 31.84 lakh hectare. Cotton sowing dropped 34.61 per cent to 29.66 lakh hectares as well. Sugarcane area saw a marginal increase to 57.31 lakh hectares.

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