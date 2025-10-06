Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area up 0.58% on year

Kharif area up 0.58% on year

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Kharif crop sowing has exceeded 1121 lakh hectare as on 3 October 2025, marking a modest 0.58% rise on year. There is likely to be a boost in millet production as Maize sowing area has increased by more than 12% this year. Urad area has also registered impressive growth of 6.5%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

