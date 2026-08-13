Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 83.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.07% to Rs 585.72 croreNet profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 83.70% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.07% to Rs 585.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 403.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales585.72403.75 45 OPM %6.725.22 -PBDT37.6620.24 86 PBT37.0820.20 84 NP27.8315.15 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content