Khoobsurat standalone net profit rises 173.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Khoobsurat rose 173.60% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.300.22-170.00-22.733.861.263.851.253.421.25

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