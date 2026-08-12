Khoobsurat standalone net profit rises 173.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Khoobsurat rose 173.60% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.300.22 36 OPM %-170.00-22.73 -PBDT3.861.26 206 PBT3.851.25 208 NP3.421.25 174
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