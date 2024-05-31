Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 9100.00% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9100.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1820.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.920.01 9100 0.960.05 1820 OPM %26.09-500.00 -12.50-400.00 - PBDT0.24-0.05 LP 0.12-0.20 LP PBT0.24-0.05 LP 0.12-0.20 LP NP0.210 0 0.09-0.15 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

