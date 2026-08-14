Kiduja India standalone net profit declines 90.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 83.26% to Rs 3.20 croreNet profit of Kiduja India declined 90.27% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 83.26% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.2019.12 -83 OPM %85.9497.65 -PBDT1.5816.24 -90 PBT1.5816.24 -90 NP1.5816.24 -90
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