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KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 40.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.52% to Rs 11.98 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 40.63% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.52% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.99% to Rs 7.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 35.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.986.60 82 35.9929.12 24 OPM %91.4097.42 -95.6497.84 - PBDT2.774.43 -37 11.0411.31 -2 PBT2.594.31 -40 10.7610.84 -1 NP1.873.15 -41 7.998.07 -1

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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