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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 12.53 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 21.43% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.539.81 28 OPM %98.3297.86 -PBDT2.852.33 22 PBT2.712.25 20 NP2.041.68 21

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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