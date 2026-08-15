Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 38.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 116.99 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 38.57% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 116.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 129.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales116.99129.25 -9 OPM %17.6925.77 -PBDT20.5332.46 -37 PBT17.5529.65 -41 NP13.0921.31 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content