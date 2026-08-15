Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 38.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 116.99 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 38.57% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 116.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 129.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.116.99129.2517.6925.7720.5332.4617.5529.6513.0921.31

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