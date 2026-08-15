Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 38.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 38.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 116.99 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 38.57% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 116.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 129.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales116.99129.25 -9 OPM %17.6925.77 -PBDT20.5332.46 -37 PBT17.5529.65 -41 NP13.0921.31 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kamanwala Housing Construction consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Voltas consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the June 2026 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 12.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Next Story