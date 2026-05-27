Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 189.18 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 21.80% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 189.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.44% to Rs 96.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.14% to Rs 628.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.