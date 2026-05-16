Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 39.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.33% to Rs 89.60 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 39.62% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.33% to Rs 89.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.00% to Rs 30.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 235.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.