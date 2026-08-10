Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 20.72 croreNet profit of Kimia Biosciences declined 40.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.7223.58 -12 OPM %11.3410.73 -PBDT1.601.63 -2 PBT0.490.69 -29 NP0.360.60 -40
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