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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 20.72 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences declined 40.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.7223.58 -12 OPM %11.3410.73 -PBDT1.601.63 -2 PBT0.490.69 -29 NP0.360.60 -40

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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