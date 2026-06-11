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KIMS gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 13 June'26

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Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Krishan Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) rose 1.31% to Rs 774.10 after the company's board is acheduled to meet on Saturday, 13 June 2026, to consider raising funds through different instruments in one or more tranches.

The proposed fund raise may involve equity shares, fully convertible warrants, convertible or non-convertible securities, or a combination thereof through permissible modes, including a preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other approved route.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 58.25% to Rs 42.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from with Rs 101.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 34.85% YoY to Rs 1,074.6 crore in Q4 FY26.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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