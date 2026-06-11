KIMS gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 13 June'26

Krishan Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) rose 1.31% to Rs 774.10 after the company's board is acheduled to meet on Saturday, 13 June 2026, to consider raising funds through different instruments in one or more tranches.

The proposed fund raise may involve equity shares, fully convertible warrants, convertible or non-convertible securities, or a combination thereof through permissible modes, including a preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other approved route.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost.