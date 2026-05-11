KIMS inks long term lease deal to establish multi-speciality hospital in Amaravati

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has entered into a 60-year lease agreement with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to develop 500 bedded multi-speciality hospital in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The agreement covers 2 acres of land in Amravati. The proposed multi-speciality hospital will offer comprehensive tertiary and quaternary care across cardiology, oncology, neurosciences, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, mother & child care, critical care, organ transplant and other key specialties, addressing a long-standing need for advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Once operational, patients in Amaravati and surrounding districts of Andhra Pradesh will gain access to high-end clinical capabilities, reducing the need of travel to other metros for specialised care.