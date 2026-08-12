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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kinetic Trust standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Kinetic Trust standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Trust declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.28 -29 OPM %25.0085.71 -PBDT0.050.08 -38 PBT0.050.08 -38 NP0.040.06 -33

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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