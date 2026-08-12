Kinetic Trust standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Kinetic Trust declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.28 -29 OPM %25.0085.71 -PBDT0.050.08 -38 PBT0.050.08 -38 NP0.040.06 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content