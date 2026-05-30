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Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 41.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.20% to Rs 578.47 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 41.17% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 578.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.20% to Rs 185.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 1995.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1744.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales578.47469.55 23 1995.551744.69 14 OPM %14.0012.87 -13.1012.90 - PBDT87.2459.88 46 278.28227.79 22 PBT79.7354.33 47 249.90206.08 21 NP59.1541.90 41 185.26152.86 21

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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