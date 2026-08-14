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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:57 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 30.45 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures declined 38.03% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.4534.12 -11 OPM %16.7820.28 -PBDT3.255.32 -39 PBT2.954.86 -39 NP2.203.55 -38

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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