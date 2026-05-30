Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 90.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.26% to Rs 46.57 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 90.44% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.26% to Rs 46.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.14% to Rs 16.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.90% to Rs 160.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.