KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.78% to Rs 158.00 crore

Net Loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.78% to Rs 158.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.158.0090.92-16.83-45.89-7.75-28.21-15.95-38.49-15.48-37.79

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