KIOCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 53.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.60% to Rs 218.08 crore

Net profit of KIOCL reported to Rs 53.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.60% to Rs 218.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 204.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 611.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 590.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.